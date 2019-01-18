Mom determined to get justice for slain Henrico teen: ‘I will never give up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The mother of a high school senior is asking for help solving her son’s murder as the two-year anniversary of his death approaches.

“It’s a lot of hurt, anger, pain, loneliness,” said Letisha Sessoms of the time since her son, Kevonte, 18, was killed. “He was like a best friend to me. Not only my son but a best friend to me. He was very close.”

Sessoms was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. on March 2, 2017, near the intersection of Futura Ave. and Westover Ave. as he walked home from the store.

As to why he was killed, that remains a mystery. As does the identity of his killer.

“We know that there’s more people out there that know really what happened and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Henrico County Police Det. Justin Richter. “This family is broken and people need to step forward and help out trying to give a little bit of justice to this family.”

Court filings from 2017 indicated police thought it could have stemmed from a fight on social media. While Crime Insiders sources told CBS 6 it was possibly a neighborhood feud and the murder had gang ties.

Sessoms said she is pleading with the people that know the answers, to come forward.

“I want them to do is to think about if this was their family. Wouldn’t they want somebody to speak up for their family? Because I know that I would and my son would do the same thing as well,” added Sessoms.

Sessoms said as the two-year anniversary approaches, she plans to start a GoFundMe page to raise money to offer as a reward for tips.

“I will never give up at all. My kids are my kids, my life and that’s all that I have. And I will never give up trying to get justice for my son,” said Sessoms.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or text Crime Stoppers. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.