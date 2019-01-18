× Baby boy found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating the death of an infant in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the Belt Atlantic Apartments (formerly Midlothian Village Apartments) along the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike Friday morning after someone reported an “unresponsive male infant.”

When officers arrived, the baby boy was pronounced deceased.

“While it is still early in the investigation, Richmond Police detectives have no reason to believe this is a suspicious death,” Richmond Police spokesperson Gene Lepley said. “The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.”

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.