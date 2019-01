× Juvenile in life-threatening condition after Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A juvenile is in the hospital fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.

Around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of St. James St. fir reports of a shooting.

They located a juvenile boy who was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

This investigation is currently ongoing.