How furloughed government workers in Virginia can break things for free

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Break It, a rage room located in Fredericksburg, is offering furloughed government workers the chance to relieve some stress and let out their frustrations for free.

Break It is a place where customers can literally break things for fun.

The company is offering a free 5-minute rage session to government workers affected by the government shutdown, which entered Day 28 on Friday.

“The local area is heavily populated with government workers, many who are furloughed, as things are getting harder to manage for families dealing with no income, I wanted to provide a way for them to let out their frustrations at no cost,” said Monica May, owner of Break It Fredericksburg.

May says she came up with the idea after recently noticing people come in just to cope with the shutdown. Break It provides a “safe and controlled environment along with protective wear, tools, and breakable items.”

The free 5-minute session will include 10 breakables, 6 small and 4 medium sized items.

Break It is located at 4705 Plank Road, Suite 207, in Fredericksburg.

Anyone who is interested can visit the website, email, or call 540-388-4844.