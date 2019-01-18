Feed More opens food bank for furloughed federal workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Working without getting paid resonates with Feed More volunteer Terry Zimmerman.

Zimmerman once worked for the Department of Defense and endured a furlough.

"I feel your pain, I'm sorry this is all we can do for you," Zimmerman said.

She's now helping distribute free food to local government employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.

"I know these people. They're not all senior executives. They're GS3s. They don't make any money," Zimmerman said.

Feed More prepared enough bags of food for 150 families after the number of people asking about their services increased skyrocketed.

"We've had a 58 percent increase in inquiries over the last five days," Douglas Pick, the CEO of Feed More, said.

Among those that showed up: Melissa Skelton.

She's currently working without pay for the Federal Bureau of Prisons..

"No we're not getting paid. We have to come to work we're essential personnel," Skelton said.

But, she didn't come to get food for herself.

"I'm OK, but she's not," Skelton said.

She did it for a colleague who is a single mother.

"I wanta help if I can," Skelton said.

Just another example of Richmonders helping each other in this time of need.

"Just pray somebody in Washington figures out what they're supposed to be doing," Zimmerman said.

If you're wondering how you can help, visit FeedMore.org to donate to the organization.