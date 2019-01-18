Amtrak hits truck at Virginia crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A truck driver suffered minor injuries when an Amtrak collided with his vehicle Friday morning in New Kent County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The collision happened at about 11 a.m. near Rockahock Road in Lanexa.

"A Ford work truck hauling a trailer, driven by a male, 30, of Dunnsville, Va., was attempting to cross a railroad crossing going southbound on Rockahock Road when he was struck by an Amtrak passenger train traveling eastbound," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The train struck the truck towards the rear on the passenger side and flipped the truck on the roof. The train did not derail. There was additional damage to a mobile home and another vehicle due to flying debris."

None of the 80 passengers and crew members on the train -- headed to Hampton Roads -- were injured.

"The railroad crossing did not have emergency equipment, but did have stop signs placed on each side of the crossing," the state police spokesperson said. "The track in this vicinity will be shut down for an extended period of time due to the train being disabled."

