All Female Brass Band, “Seraph Brass”

RICHMOND, Va. - Seraph Brass is known for their dynamic performances as they travel the world with a diverse catalogue of music. Founding member, Mary Elizabeth Bowden, brought along with her four other talented musicians who make up the all-female brass quintet to perform two songs for us.

You can see Seraph Brass for yourself Saturday, January 19th at the VCU Singleton Center for the Performing Arts. That show starts at 8pm. For all the information on that show, you can go to www.seraphbrass.com.