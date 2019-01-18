× Bullet fired through window hits man in Richmond car: Crime Insider sources

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in Richmond. A man was shot in a car that ended up parked along the 2800 block of 4th Avenue in north Richmond.

The man was shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital for treatment, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“At the time, his injuries were considered life threatening,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Upon further investigation, it was determined the actual incident occurred in the 3100 block of Meadow Bridge Road. No suspect description at this time.”

Police were called to the 4th Avenue scene at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers At 804-780-1000