2 men wanted in armed robbery of Henrico gas station

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in the armed robbery of a Henrico County gas station Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a gas station in the 6700 block of Staples Mill Rd for a commercial robbery at approximately 6:33 p.m.

“Two black males entered the business. The first subject made demands to the clerk. The second subject entered shortly thereafter, displaying a handgun, while the other subject continued to give demands and took money from the register,” said a Henrico Police spokesperson.

Both men were last seen running towards Staples Mill Rd, in the direction of Hilliard Road.

The two suspects were described as black males in their twenties. One was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with white pull strings and a white zipper, and black jeans. The second suspect was wearing a black, North Face jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt, and stonewash jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.