‘Instant Karma’ for driver who tried to destroy this giant snowman

PETERSBURG, Kentucky — It was a case of instant karma for a driver who tried to destroy a giant snowman, according to the snowman’s creator Cody Lutz.

Lutz and his family built the giant snowman outside their Kentucky home over the weekend, he said.

It was built on a tree stump, in an effort to keep the big guy stable.

Something one would-be vandal did not take into consideration.

“This is Petersburg for you. What they didn’t count on, is the massive stump in the center. Life is hard, but it’s much harder when you’re stupid,” he wrote on social media.

Lutz told USAToday he did not call police and hoped the driver learned a valuable lesson.

“[You] reap what you sow.”