Friends request help for Richmond Police officer known for helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police officer De’Dongio Randall was recognized for his kind heart. While responding to a December house fire, he noticed a young boy run out of the house without shoes or socks. In an effort to keep the child warm, Officer Randall went to his car, grabbed an extra pair of socks, and put them on the young boy.

Officer Randall keeps extra clothes, shoes, and stuffed animals in his patrol car so he can help children when help is needed.

Now Officer Randall needs the community's help.

His grandmother Evelyn passed away earlier this month, resulting in Officer Randall taking on the the responsibility of paying for her final arrangements.

Friends set-up a GoFundMe to help the Richmond Police officer who has selflessly helped so many others in the community.