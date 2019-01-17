× RACC offering $20 pet adoptions this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, Richmond Animal Care and Control has a special adoption deal you need to know about.

RACC is offering $20 pet adoptions this weekend. The special price will only be available on Friday and Saturday, January 18 and 19.

The regular price for adoptions is $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.