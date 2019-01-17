Neighbor not surprised after 14-year-old shot in Hopewell: ‘It’s not that shocking’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. – One day after a 14-year-old boy was shot while on the train tracks behind a Hopewell apartment complex, neighbors say they are concerned, but not necessarily surprised.

Samantha Toones lives along South 8th Avenue with her husband and three children. As a mom, word of the shooting hits home.

"No mom should have to go through that," Toones said. "That would tear me up a little bit. Quite a little bit."

The shooting occurred Wednesday shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The boy was shot in the shoulder while on the train tracks that run behind the community, according to Crime Insider sources. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was walking in the 800 block of Elm Street when he encountered the shooter and was shot after a brief conversation.

Toones says the shooting doesn't surprise her. She said there's been violence in the area before.

"It's not that shocking. I mean it's sad. It really is," she said. "I know someone got shot right in front of our house last year."

Toones said because of violence in the area, she doesn't let her children play in the front yard alone. She said hearing that a 14-year-old was the victim of that violence, makes it more heartbreaking.

The boy was transported to the Southside Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

"I hope his mom is doing okay. I really hope they find out who did it. That's sad," she said. "He's just a baby."

The shooter was described as a black male, between 6’1-6’3, with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the shooting, were traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.