Meet Mike DelVisco at the Richmond Fishing Expo

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether you’re novice or an experienced fisherman, you can always learn new skills! The Richmond Fishing Expo will be held Jan. 18 – 20 Professional fisherman Mike DelVisco talked about what’s in store this year!

You’ll have the chance to meet Mike yourself Thursday, January 17th at the Texas Roadhouse Youth Cane Pole Giveaway. That will be held from 6pm to 8pm at the Texas Roadhouse in Glen Allen, located at 10075 Jeb Stuart Parkway. For more information, you can give them a call at 804-553-8060.

Then, the Richmond Fishing Expo kicks off this Friday, January 18th and runs through Sunday, January 20th. The event will be held at the Meadow Event Park St. Fairgrounds of Virginia in Doswell. For all the details on the Expo, you can go their website at www.RichmondFishingExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND FISHING EXPO}