Police investigating shooting in Richmond’s East-End

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the Creighton area of Richmond.

Around 9:50 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 3300 block of Bunche Place for person shot call.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.