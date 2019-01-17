Legislation to raise tobacco purchasing age in Virginia takes aim at young vapers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Making plans while passing around a vape on a chilly Thursday night, 18-year-old Martin Tamula explains why he started vaping in high school.

"I used to smoke so that's the only reason I kinda still vape," Tamula said.

He's now trying to quit.

"Do you feel like your're addicted? " CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit asked him.

"I'm starting to ween off cuz sure I definitely felt like I was for a while," Tamula said.

Tamula calls his habit "nasty," so he supports two new bills in the Virginia General Assembly that would ban the sale of tobacco products, including vapor products to folks under the age of 21.

"It's a good way to get teens to not choose an unhealthy thing," Tamula said.

House Speaker Kirk Cox said, as a former teacher, the issue has been on his radar for a while.

"You have 20 percent of seniors now that vape, you have six percent of eighth graders," Cox said.

Still, Cox said the legislation came together just recently.

"Most seniors in high school, and I taught seniors forever, they turn 18 eighty percent of them before they graduate and a lot of them were buying it and selling it to kids in school giving it to kids in school," Cox said.

Cox says Richmond-based tobacco giant Altria is on board.

"I've talked to Altria and they have been very positive on supporting the legislation, I think it's probably reached that point," Cox said.

Still, at least one teen vaper remains skeptical about the legislation.

"I don't really think it's going to change much, because if you look at the liquor you have to be 21 to purchase that and plenty of underage kids still get that," Evan Felix, a 19-year-old freshman at VCU said.

We asked Altria about the legislation, and they told us they fully support the legislature acting to raise the minimum age, and believe this will address the main way underage teens get tobacco products from those who are 18.

Here is Altria's full statement:

We agree that the current trends in underage e-vapor use must be promptly addressed. While tobacco use among persons under 18 is at historic lows, underage e-vapor use has increased alarmingly and FDA has characterized this trend as an epidemic. Tobacco harm reduction for adults cannot succeed without effective measures to reduce underage use of all tobacco products. The best approach to achieving this goal is simple: raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. We fully support the Virginia legislature acting now to raise the minimum age. Taking this important step will address the main way underage youth gain access to tobacco products today – from friends who are of legal age.