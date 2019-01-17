Truck driver swerves off I-95 into woods; blames bad driver for crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer truck ended up in the woods off Interstate 95 after crashing Thursday morning in Prince George County, Virginia.

The trucker driver said she was headed north on I-95, near mile marker 43, when another driver veered into her lane.

She said she swerved to avoid the other vehicle and ended up over the guardrail and in the woods.

Both and her father, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, were able to escape the crashed truck with minor injuries.

A HAZMAT team responded to the crash scene to clean spilled diesel fuel. Works crews have blocked the right lane for clean up.

The crash, which was reported at about 6:55 a.m., remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.