× How Feed More is helping families affected by government shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Feed More is helping Central Virginia families impacted by the government shutdown by holding a special pop-up food distribution.

The food distribution will be held on Friday, January 18 at Feed More’s campus at 1601 Rhoadmiller Street, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each household will receive fresh produce, non-perishable food items, and a lean protein.

“Feed More remains committed to collecting, preparing and distributing food to our Central Virginia neighbors in need, no matter how that need may originate – whether due to a government shutdown, natural disaster or during times of uncertainty,” said Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer at Feed More.

Officials say Feed More will also provide affected families with additional resources to help them during the shutdown.

The Central Virginia-nonprofit say they are working to determine to their capacity for distributing more food during the shutdown and may schedule additional Pop-Up Distributions in the coming weeks.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the shutdown and need emergency food assistance, call Feed More’s Hunger Hotline – 804-521-2500 x631.

For more information about Feed More and how you can join help, please visit FeedMore.org.