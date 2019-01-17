Gladys Knight to sing Super Bowl national anthem

ATLANTA — Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LIII in her hometown of Atlanta.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” the legendary soul singer said. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

The winners of this Sunday’s NFL playoff games (Saints vs. Rams and Patriots vs. Chiefs) will square off in Super Bowl LIII Sunday, February 3 in Atlanta.

The Super Bowl is on CBS 6.