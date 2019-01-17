Come out and see ‘La Cage Aux Folles’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg is excited to bring the Tony Award winning production, “La Cage Aux Folles” to the stage! Christopher Sanders and Gabe Belyeu shared a song from the show. Patrick A’Hearn, Producing Artistic Director was also on hand.

“La Cage Aux Folles” is running now through Sunday, March 3rd at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg. For a complete show schedule, as well as any additional information about the production, you can go towww.riversidedt.com.