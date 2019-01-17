RICHMOND, Va. - Do you know someone age 50 or older who is using their life experience to make a positive impact in their community? You can nominate them for a $60,000 cash prize being given by AARP. Kate Schineller, the Senior Advisor for Enterprise Awards at AARP shared all the details. You can learn more about the purpose prize at www.aarp.org.
AARP’s ‘Purpose Prize’
