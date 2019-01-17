× 12th Annual Jewish Food Festival & Saturdays at the Library

RICHMOND, Va.– 12th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival

Sunday January 20, from 11:30 am – 7:30 pm at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center, 5403 Monument Avenue Richmond, Entertainment include the Weinstein JCC Preschool, My Son, the doctor, Klezm’Or’Amim, Rudlin Torah Academy and Alan Pollack. For food menu and other information visit http://www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com/ or call 804-288-7953.

GRASP – (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.)

Saturdays at the Library FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) January 19, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Public Main Library, 101 East Franklin Street. GRASP advisors will provide FREE college financial aid counseling and assistance with completing the FAFSA, by appointment. Call (804) 527-7772 to schedule your hour-long appointment. More information visit www.grasp4va.org.

Students and/or parents should bring the following items to facilitate the processing of the FAFSA on-line:Student’s & a parent’s Social Security Number

Student’s 2017 W-2 Forms (or 12/31 pay stub) and other records of money earned

Student’s (& spouse’s) 2017 Federal Income Tax Return, or most recent- IRS Form 1040, 1040A, or 1040EZ

Parent’s 2017 Federal Income Tax Return (if student is dependent for federal aid purposes) or most recent tax return & 12/31 pay stub

Family’s 2017 untaxed income records – Social Security, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, or veterans benefits records