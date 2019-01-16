Virginia man wins $1 million prize in Powerball

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson man is $1 million richer after winning big in the Powerball drawing last month.

Rick Monahan matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number to win the game’s second prize.

Monahan purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 486 Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson. He found out he was one of two $1 million-dollar winners when the clerk proclaimed, “You’re the one!”

“I had no idea what he meant,” the Poquoson man recalled.

The clerk had just checked Mr. Monahan’s Powerball ticket and discovered it was a $1 million winner.

“I didn’t sleep very well that night,” Monahan laughed.

Monahan, owner of Coast to Coast Construction and Contracting in Poquoson, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

The Poquoson man says he used Easy Pick to select the winning numbers. Easy Pick allows the computer to randomly select on a ticket.