VCU spring commencement ceremony to be held at Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- After weeks of uncertainty, VCU has announced that the Spring Commencement Ceremony will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Traditionally held at the Richmond Coliseum, the university has been searching for a place to hold the ceremony while the venue undergoes a transformation to be replaced with the largest arena in the state.

After cancelling the ceremony, a large response from students prompted the university to begin hunting for a new venue.

Students and families can mark their calendars for May 11 at 10 a.m. at the Convention Center for the ceremony.