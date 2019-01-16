UVA routs VT to claim 1st in the ACC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charlottesville, VA - The 147th all-time meeting between UVA and VT was billed as the biggest game in the history of the rivalry. Not only was it the first time they met while both were ranked in the AP top 10 but first place in the ACC was at stake.

De'Andre Hunter scored a game high 21 points as he led three Cavs players in double figures as they handed the Hokies an 81-59 loss to claim first place in the ACC and stay undefeated.

Ty Jerome scored or assisted in UVA's first 19 points of the game as he scored 14 points along with a JPJ record 12 assists as the Cavaliers won their 9th straight against ranked opponents and held the Hokies to the second lowest point total of the season.

"I thought we played very well as a team," said UVA Head Coach Tony Bennett. "I really liked how Ty shared the ball but everybody was moving the ball. We made some good plays."

Virginia is one of only two teams in the country, Michigan is the other, that is undefeated. The Cavs travel to Duke on Saturday night.