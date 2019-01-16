The Big Kitchen opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Big Kitchen, now open in Richmond, aims to make life easier for you in your kitchen by offering prepared meals to-go.

Situated in an old Scott’s Addition garage, customers can pre-order meals and then drive into The Big Kitchen for a quick pick-up.

The group behind the Richmond-based Tazza restaurants also run The Big Kitchen.

“We conducted trial runs with several hundred people to test recipes, heating instructions, and packaging,” Jeff Grant, with Big Kitchen Hospitality, said. “Wood fired cooking is still prominent and we’ve included a few Tazza favorites, but we are excited about the new dishes and flavors that this team has put together.”

The menu includes entrées, salads, sides, smokehouse items, soups, and wood fired frozen pizzas. The food is refrigerated for you to heat at home.

Home and office delivery will be available next month.

Restaurant: The Big Kitchen

Food style: Prepared meals you heat at home

Address: 1600 Altamont Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23219 (Scott’s Addition)

Hours:

Mon. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sun. – 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.