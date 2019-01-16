‘No Room at the Inn” exhibit helps local organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Each December, the Church of the Redeemer presents the “No Room at the Inn” exhibit with proceeds that benefit from great organizations in our community, including the Possibilities Project. The Possibilities Project is an adoption agency committed to building lifelong relationships for at-risk youth. Martha O’Keefe, who presents “No Room at the Inn,” along with Nadine Marsh-Carter from The Possibilities Project joined us to tell us more.

For more information about The Possibilities Project, and the work they’re doing, you can go to their website www.chsva.org/possibilities-project.

The 2019 “No Room at the Inn” presented by Church of the Redeemer will hold a special gala preview on Friday, December 6th at 8275 Medowbridge Road in Mechanicsville. To learn more, you can go to http://www.churchredeemer.org/no-room.