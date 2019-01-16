× MLK Mass Meeting and Day of Service

RICHMOND, Va.– Living the Dream, Inc. MLK Events

Community Leaders Breakfast Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 am at the Richmond Marriott, Downtown

Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Events: “Mass Meeting” Monday, January 21, Sixth Baptist Church, 400 South Addison Street 10 am. Keynote Speaker Dr. Rodney Berry – Superintendent of Nottoway County Public Schools.

Contact – Rev. Ricardo Brown, Executive Director, Living The Dream 804-355-1044

Restoring History, Together: MLK Day of Service

A Morning of Service and Celebration at Historic Evergreen Cemetery

In celebration of the national MLK Day of Service, volunteers will be clearing weeds and recording grave information as we restore grace and glory to the final resting place for thousands of heroes who emerged from the shadow of slavery and segregation and became beacons of American achievement. We will also be making a special announcement about the permanent protection of Evergreen as a sacred public space that represents our shared values of freedom, service, and opportunity.

Schedule:

9am – 11am: Clean up

11am-12pm: Choir and Speakers (featuring the Virginia Union University Choir) The Virginia Outdoors Foundation (VOF) and the Enrichmond Foundation will make an announcement regarding their efforts to protect and restore historic Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond during a community cleanup at the cemetery on January 21, 2019, Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

Parking shuttles run from 8am-1pm, so drop by anytime! The event will have a heated tent and free hot beverages.

Getting there:

Park at Eastern Henrico Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Rd. and ride our free shuttle to the cemetery.

Taking the bus? Tell your GRTC driver you’re going to Evergreen and ride for free.

Bus Stop 3079 (Eastern Henrico Government Complex). VOF will cover fares to and from the event between 8am – 2pm.

Questions? Call (804) 234-3905 x105 or visit https://enrichmond.org/events/restoring-history-together-mlk-day-of-service/