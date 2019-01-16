Enjoy Gypsy Jazz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Thomas Wakefield and Gypsy Roots joined us on Virginia This Morning and performed two gypsy jazz numbers, “Stompin at the Decca” and “Tico, Tico.”

You can hear the band for yourself this Saturday, January 19th at 7pm for the 10th Djangoary Music Soiree at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. For more information about that performance you can go to the event’s Facebook page here (link to https://www.facebook.com/events/254361201936855/?active_tab=about). You can also check out the band on social media at www.Facebook.com/chakraodyssey.