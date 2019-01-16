CVWMA launches “Oops” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Recycling is an important way to help the environment, but you have to be sure you’re recycling correctly! That’s why the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority - or CVWMA - is introducing their new “Oops” Campaign. CVWMA Executive Director, Kim Hynes, joined us to share more.

The CVWMA office is located at 2100 Laburnum Avenue, Suite 105 in Richmond. For more information about them, as well as the “Oops” Campaign, you can give them a call at 804-340-0900 or visit them online at www.cvwma.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CENTRAL VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY}