RICHMOND, Va. - Popular local food blogger, food photographer, certified health coach, and founder of Real Food with Gratitude, Katie Brown, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us her take on crispy, and healthy, air fried chicken tenders. You can find that recipe below.

To learn more about Katie, you can visit her website, https://www.realfoodwithgratitude.com/. You’ll also have the chance to see Katie yourself at the 2019 Women’s Health and Fitness Expo presented by CBS6. That event will be held Saturday, February 2nd from 10am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. You can learn more about the expo by going to www.rvahealthexpo.com.

Crispy Air Fried Chicken Tenders

Ingredients:

1 pound organic chicken tenders

1 egg

salt, pepper, garlic powder as desired

Panko (for best results) or any breadcrumbs work

· Trim any extra fat off chicken

· Crack eggs, add in garlic powder salt and pepper- whisk together

· Add panko to separate bowl

· Dip chicken in egg, dip into dry mixture, coat both sides

· Cook in air fryer on 400 for 15 minutes

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}