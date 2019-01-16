Bull rider Mason Lowe dies after rodeo injury

A professional bull rider died after he fell during a rodeo competition in Denver and a bull stomped on his chest, the Professional Bull Riders Association said.

Mason Lowe, 25, of Exeter, Missouri, was injured Tuesday night during the PBR Chute Out at the National Western Stock Show. As Lowe was riding a bull named Hard Times and tried to stay atop, he was pulled under the bull and the animal’s left hind hoof struck his chest, Professional Bull Riders President & CEO Sean Gleason told reporters on Wednesday.

Lowe, who was wearing a protective vest, suffered a massive chest injury and damage to his heart. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Gleason said.

“The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family,” Gleason tweeted early Wednesday morning.

Lowe was ranked 18th in the world. He had been a professional bull rider for seven years and so far, he had earned nearly $10,000 this season, according to the PBR website.

Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show President and CEO, also expressed his condolences.

“Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe,” Andrews said in a statement. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the Lowe family, his fellow bull riders and the entire PBR organization.”

Gleason also noted that the bull Lowe was riding Tuesday will continue in competition during the reminder of the National Western Stock Show.