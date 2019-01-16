2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.

Republican Candidates:

Donald Trump – 45th President of the United States. Running for re-election.

Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

January 20, 2017 – The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission in order to be eligible to run for re-election in 2020.

February 27, 2018 – The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his re-election bid.

Democratic Candidates:

Julián Castro – Former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.

Primary Campaign Committee – Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee

Website – https://www.julianforthefuture.com/

December 12, 2018 – Castro forms an exploratory committee.

January 12, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president.

Tulsi Gabbard – US Representative from Hawaii’s 2nd District

Primary Campaign Committee – Tulsi Now

Website – https://www.tulsi2020.com/

January 11, 2019 – “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN’s Van Jones.

Kirsten Gillibrand – Junior US senator representing New York

Website – https://2020.kirstengillibrand.com/

Primary Campaign Committee – Gillibrand 2020 Exploratory Committee

January 15, 2019 – Tells Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show” she is “going to run for president of the United States.” Shortly after taping the show, Gillibrand officially files with the FEC and releases her first campaign video.