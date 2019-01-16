14-year-old boy shot in Hopewell community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in Hopewell Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 7: 30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. 8th Avenue in the Thomas Rolfe Court community in reference to a shooting and found a 14-year-old boy who has been shot in his upper arm.

The boy was shot in the shoulder while on the train tracks that run behind the community, according to Crime Insider sources.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the boy was walking in the 800 block of Elm Street when he encountered the shooter and was shot after a brief conversation.

The victim was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The shooter is described as a black male, between 6’1-6’3, with a medium build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the shooting, were traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.