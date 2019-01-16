Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready for two days of good food and entertainment. The 12th Annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival will be held Sunday, January 20 and Monday, January 21. The event provides attendees with homemade traditional Jewish and Israeli foods, as well as live music. Diane and Elly Goldberg stopped by to share more details.

The 12th Annual Jewish Food Festival will be held at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center located at 5403 Monument Avenue in Richmond. For more information, you can visit www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com.

