Virginians to receive February SNAP benefits early due to government shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians who receive SNAP benefits will receive their February food benefits early due to the federal government shutdown.

The change affects all SNAP recipients in Commonwealth who are scheduled to receive benefits during the first week of February.

All recipients will now receive those benefits on January 17, 2019.

Recipients who have already been determined eligible for benefits do not have to take any action, as February’s benefits will automatically be loaded to their EBT cards, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

On the other hand, those who have filed new applications for benefits or are in the process of renewing their benefits are encouraged to submit all documents to their local department of social services as soon as possible.

“This early issuance of food benefits is still intended to sustain households throughout the month of February,” said VDSS Director of Benefit Programs Toni Blue Washington. “SNAP recipients are encouraged to proactively plan their food shopping for the month of February using these early funds.”

Officials say that the status for SNAP benefits beginning in March is uncertain at this time due to the government shutdown.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to contact the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370 or their local department of social services with any questions related to their benefits.