Video captures man wanted in the Fan and Museum District package thefts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect caught on camera stealing a package off the porch of a Richmond home.

In fact, Richmond Police believe the package thief is connected to several package thefts in the Fan and Museum District neighborhoods.

The incident captured on video occurred at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Friday, January 11.

Video shows the male walk up to a residence in the 3100 block of Parkwood Avenue and steal two packages from the front porch. The suspect was seen wearing blue gloves, a black jacket, black hat, and glasses.

Detectives say the seeing of package thefts began just before the holidays in the Fan and Museum District neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.