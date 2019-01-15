Sign up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger is one of Richmond’s favorite community events, and it’s just a few months away! This year mark’s it’s 20th Anniversary. You can sign up now, and Meghan Keogh from Sports Backers joined us to share those details.

Sports Backers is located at 100 Avenue of Champions in Suite 300 here in Richmond. You can learn more about this year’s 10K and how to sign up by going to www.sportsbackers.org. You can also find out more about the race on social media atFacebook.com/UkropsMonumentAvenue10k.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS}