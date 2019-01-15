× Driver – who got out of his car – killed on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver who got out of his car on Route 288 south — near the Hull Street exit — in Chesterfield County was killed Tuesday morning when he was struck by a tractor trailer.

The deceased driver was standing in a travel lane, according to police. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

The tractor-trailer driver stopped at the scene of the crash and spoke with police.

The south right lane and right shoulder were closed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.