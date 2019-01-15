× 74-year-old driver killed after striking several trees in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. – A driver was killed Tuesday morning after veering off the road and striking several trees in Nottoway County.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at eastbound Route 40, east of Military Road at approximately, 8:29 a.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 1997 Toyota 4 Runner, driven by a male, 74, of Mckenney, Va., was traveling eastbound, crossed center line into the westbound side, then veered off road left, down and embankment, and striking several trees,” said a state police spokesperson. “The driver was not seat belted and was partially ejected from the vehicle.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.