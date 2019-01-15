RICHMOND, Va. - The bagel can trace its roots back to 1610, and today is National Bagel Day! Richmond-based food truck owner, Spencer Yount, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to whip up a variety of bagel sandwiches! You can find that recipe below.
You can learn more about Spencer’s food truck, The Return of the Mac, by going to their website www.thereturnofthemac.com and you can find more delicious recipes at http://www.thomasbreads.com
Egg, Ham, & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Ingredients
1 Thomas’® Nooks & Crannies® Bagel, toasted
4 ounces sliced ham
1 tablespoon butter
1 large egg
1–2 teaspoons shredded Cheddar cheese
1 pinch chives
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a small skillet, warm the sliced ham over medium heat. Transfer ham to plate.
2. Return skillet to stovetop and melt butter. Crack egg in skillet and cook until the white is solid and the yolk is still soft.
3. Layer bagel bottom with ham, Cheddar cheese and fried egg. Season with chives, salt and pepper, and cap with bagel top to create sandwich.
Turkey Avacado Club Bagel Sandwich
Ingredients
1 Thomas’® Nooks and Crannies® Bagel, toasted
1 tablespoon honey mustard
2 slices turkey
1 slice tomato
1 slice Muenster cheese
3 slices avocado
¼ cup sprouts
Directions
1. Spread honey mustard on bottom half of toasted bagel. Top with turkey, tomato, cheese, avocado and sprouts.
2. Cap with bagel top and enjoy.
Baked Ham and Turkey Everything Bagel Sandwiches
Ingredients
6 Thomas’® Everything Bagels, split
1 lb of black forest ham, sliced
1 lb of roasted turkey, sliced
12 slices of Swiss cheese
8 tbsp of butter, melted
1 tbsp of Dijon mustard
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°. Split the Thomas’ Everything Bagels and line the bottom halves in a 9x13 baking dish. Place Swiss cheese, ham, turkey and a second slice of cheese on bagel bottoms and add the bagel tops. In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter and Dijon then drizzle over the Bagel tops. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 20-30 minutes until warm throughout and the cheese is melted.