RICHMOND, Va. - The bagel can trace its roots back to 1610, and today is National Bagel Day! Richmond-based food truck owner, Spencer Yount, joined us in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to whip up a variety of bagel sandwiches! You can find that recipe below.

You can learn more about Spencer’s food truck, The Return of the Mac, by going to their website www.thereturnofthemac.com and you can find more delicious recipes at http://www.thomasbreads.com

Egg, Ham, & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Ingredients 1 Thomas’® Nooks & Crannies® Bagel, toasted

4 ounces sliced ham

1 tablespoon butter

1 large egg

1–2 teaspoons shredded Cheddar cheese

1 pinch chives

Salt and pepper, to taste