Arrest made in connection to Chesterfield man found murdered inside his home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have made an arrest in the death of a man killed in his Chesterfield home.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, police responded to reports that a man was found dead inside of his apartment, identified as Clarence H. Fowlkes, 58, of the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive.

Rodney M. Powell, 46, of the 1700 block of Geffert Drive in Henrico, has been charged with first degree murder in relation to Fowlkes’ death.

Fowlkes’ family grew worried when no one heard from the gregarious 58-year-old man who would normally reach out to family members every day.

When relatives went to his apartment Monday night, they found his body.

Powell is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.

Police are asking that anyone who has any information about this incident to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.