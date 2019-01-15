Hot Chick promises to spice up Richmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman's plot to punish her man for his philandering ways is the round-about inspiration for one of Richmond's newest restaurants. Hot Chick will open January 23 in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

The restaurant takes its name from his signature dish -- the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, EAT Restaurant Partners Director of Operations Kimberly Love-Lindsey said.

As the story goes, a Tennessee woman created a super-spicy chicken sandwich as a way to get revenge on her unfaithful man.

"It turned out to be delicious," EAT Restaurant Partners Executive Chef and Culinary Director Mike Lindsey said with a smile.

Lindsey said his version of the tasty revenge sandwich won't stray far from its roots.

"We do it very traditional, with the hot oil, the spice mix, we blend it together and dip the chicken in it. The exact same way," Chef Lindsey said.

A variety of sides will be offered next to Hot Chick's star sandwich including: waffle fries,brussels sproutss with an Asian spin, creamed corn, mashed potatoes with house-made roasted chicken gravy, and mac & cheese.

Lindsey is also planning to pair his fried chicken with sparkling wines. A variety of craft beer (both from Richmond and from around the state of Virginia) and larger national brands will be available to extinguish the spice fire in your mouth.

Hot Chick opens weeks after the City of Richmond officially reopened the 17th Street Market after months-long renovation.

The market butts up to the new restaurant.

"The city has put a ton of money in, they're re-doing the [17th Street] Market. We just want to be a part of that," Chef Lindsey said about the restaurant's location.

He said EAT Restaurant Partners (whose list of restaurants includes Boulevard Burger & Brew, Fat Dragon, Foo Dog, Pizza & Beer of Richmond, and Red Salt Chophouse) likes to get in early as neighborhoods transition.

"The renovations [the city is] doing, the amount of effort and money and focus to revitalizing an area that some may have considered to be a little rough around the edges," he said.

Restaurant: Hot Chick

Food style: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Address: 7 North 17th Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Hours: Mon. -Thu. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri. -Sat. 11 a.m.– 11 p.m.

Sun. Brunch 10 a.n. – 4 p.m.