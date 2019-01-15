Go on an adventure with Rocky Mountaineer Luxury Rail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Are you looking for a unique experience for your next vacation? The Rocky Mountaineer’s Luxury Rail can offer you just that, complete with gorgeous views and a chance to explore the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. AAA Mid-Atlantic Travel Agent, Beth Farmer, shared more details.

You can join AAA Mid-Atlantic and Rocky Mountaineer for a free event, Discover the Canadian Rockies Aboard Rocky Mountaineer. That will be held on Wednesday, January 16th from 10am-11:30am at the Willow Oaks Country Club, located at 6228 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond. Space is limited, so be sure to call any Richmond area AAA location or go to aaa.com to reserve your spot now!

There are three convenient AAA Care Care Insurance Travel Center locations, including Scott’s Addition at 929 Myers Street and you can reach them at 804-887-3580, Glenside at 7009 West Broad Street in Richmond and you can call them at 804-281-7100, and finally their Swift Creek location at 13732 Hull Street Road in Midlothian and you can call them at 804-744-1513.

There are also two AAA Retail Stores in the area. There is one in Southside located at 1201 Mall Drive in Richmond. You can reach that store at 804-379-4487. There’s also one in Colonial Heights at 707 Southpark Boulevard. You can give them a call at 804-520-7388.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}