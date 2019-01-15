× Man killed in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified a man found dead inside a Chesterfield apartment.

Police were called to the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive after 11 p.m. Monday where they found 58-year-old Clarence H. Fowlkes dead in an apartment.

Fowlkes’ death was being investigated as a homicide.

Information about the person who may have killed Fowlkes and how Fowlkes died has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.