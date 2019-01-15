Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, also known as the Kitchen Magician, was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to create a healthy and delicious meal featuring broccoli and pasta! His recipe for Broccoli Au Gratin can be found below.
And you have the chance to enjoy Chef Ausar’s Kitchen Magic yourself on Saturday, January 19th from 5pm-8pm at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge Road.
Broccoli Au Gratin Pasta
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 lb. pasta (Rigatoni, Penne or cavatappi)
4 cups broccoli florets
2 tbsp. of olive oil
½ tbsp. fresh minced garlic
1 cup of minced onions
2 cups of heavy cream
2 cups of milk
1 tsp of sea salt
½ tsp freshly-ground black pepper
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup of gouda cheese, grated
½ cup of panko bread crumbs
¼ stick of melted butter
¼ cup of parsley
Instructions
- Cook Pasta until al dente in a pot of salted boiling water. This should take about 10-12 minutes. Drain pasta and place in ice water to stop the cooking process. Set Aside.
- Add olive oil to a sauce pan at medium high heat. Once hot add onions and caramelize for about 1 minute then add broccoli & garlic, sauté for 30 seconds. Add cream & milk to pan and all the cheeses. Wisk until smooth. Add pasta to sauce and broccoli and stir until well combined. Place the mixture in a greased baking/casserole dish.
- Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bread crumbs and remove from heat. Add Parsley, and grated cheeses to panko and sprinkle over the pasta. Bake until lightly browned and it bubbles at edges, about 20 minutes. Enjoy!