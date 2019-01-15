Chef Ausar whips up Broccoli Au Gratin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, also known as the Kitchen Magician, was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to show us how to create a healthy and delicious meal featuring broccoli and pasta! His recipe for Broccoli Au Gratin can be found below.

And you have the chance to enjoy Chef Ausar’s Kitchen Magic yourself on Saturday, January 19th from 5pm-8pm at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge Road.

Broccoli Au Gratin Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb. pasta (Rigatoni, Penne or cavatappi)

4 cups broccoli florets

2 tbsp. of olive oil

½ tbsp. fresh minced garlic

1 cup of minced onions

2 cups of heavy cream

2 cups of milk

1 tsp of sea salt

½ tsp freshly-ground black pepper

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup of gouda cheese, grated

½ cup of panko bread crumbs

¼ stick of melted butter

¼ cup of parsley

Instructions