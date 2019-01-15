Knife-wielding robber strikes in Hanover: More than a dozen similar crimes reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The man who robbed the Fas-mart on Chamberlayne Road in Mechanicsville Monday night fit the same description as the knife-wielding robber who has hit more than a dozen businesses across Central Virginia so far this month.

The masked man walked into the store -- connected to a gas station -- flashed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. No one was physically injured during the crime which was reported at about 11:37 p.m. Monday.

Just as was the case in the other crimes, the robber was described as a 5'10" tall white man wearing a dark jacket with a fleece covering his face.

The robber has shown up in surveillance video all over Central Virginia. In all, Crime Insider sources believe the robber has struck at least 14 times in 13 days in Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico and now Hanover.

Federal agents have now joined in the search for the robber, Crime Insider Sources said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.