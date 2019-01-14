Some roads remain hazardous after winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Icy spots on the roads are not the only hazards drivers face Monday morning.

Sunday night's snow and ice has downed some trees -- like on Derbyshire Road and North Mooreland Road -- in western Henrico.

Tree in the road along Derbyshire Road and N. Mooreland Road in Henrico. @HenricoPolice tell me they’ve gotten multiple calls like this this morning. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/MshEt8KLQC — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) January 14, 2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continued to treat and plow interstates and primary roads in and around Richmond.

"Most roads in the region are currently in minor condition, meaning icy patches are still possible on portions of the roadway. In some areas north and west of Richmond, secondary roads may be in moderate condition, meaning roads are more snow covered," a VDOT spokesperson said Monday morning. "Extra caution should be used on all roads, especially near bridges, overpasses, ramps, hills and curves until temperatures rise."

Road conditions were worse around Fredericksburg, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

"After lighter snowfall during the initial part of the weekend storm, many primary roads in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula are now in moderate condition. VDOT crews made progress overnight, but with several additional inches of snow accumulation in some locations, many roads are partially covered in snow," the VDOT spokesperson said. "This morning, road conditions districtwide may be icy as temperatures dropped overnight, freezing any remaining moisture on the travel surface."

Fredericksburg Area

Interstate 95, primary roads and high-volume secondary roads in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are in minor condition, with visible pavement and open travel lanes, and isolated areas of snow and ice coverage. However, even on treated surfaces, roads may still be icy.

Subdivision streets and lower-volume secondary roads are in moderate condition, with roads partially covered with snow.

Northern Neck

All primary roads in King George, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland and Lancaster counties are in moderate condition, with partial snow coverage of travel lanes. Secondary roads are also in moderate condition.

Middle Peninsula

Primary roads in Gloucester, Middlesex and King William counties are in minor condition, with isolated slick areas. Primary roads in Essex and King and Queen counties are in moderate condition, with partial snow coverage. Roads are clear but wet in Mathews County.

Secondary roads in Essex and Middlesex counties are in severe condition and are completely snow-covered. In King William and King and Queen counties, secondary roads are in moderate condition with partial snow coverage. Secondary roads have isolated snow coverage in Gloucester.