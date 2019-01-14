VDOT: Drivers should continue to be aware of icy patches on roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – As road conditions continue to improve in Central Virginia, VDOT officials say their crews will closely monitor conditions overnight, through the Tuesday morning commute.

“Most roads in the region are currently in clear to minor condition, meaning that icy patches are still possible on portions of the roadway,” said a VDOT spokesperson.

VDOT crews will treat frozen patches with salt to melt ice and sand to give vehicles traction.

Officials are asking motorists to use caution during their commutes Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“If pavement is wet, bridges, overpasses, ramps, hills, and curves are more likely to experience refreeze,” said the spokesperson. “Until temperatures rise Tuesday, drivers should reduce speed in those areas and leave extra space between vehicles.”