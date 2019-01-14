Neighbors shocked after gymnastics coach charged with sexually assaulting teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va., -- "He looks like he is completely stressed right now" was how Lorrie Wajciechowski described the mugshot of her neighbor.

Benjamin David Jones, 38, was indicted on a felony aggravated sexual battery charge by Colonial Heights Grand Jury on January 8.

Jones is a tumbling coach with past ties to cheerleading businesses in Dinwiddie, Hanover and most recently Goochland.

"There was probable cause that a crime was committed for sexual battery on a young lady," said Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins.

Court documents say the female victim is between 13 and 15 years old.

"They're very brave when they come forward, you know it's hard to come against an accuser who is older than you, has power over you, like a teacher or a coach or a parent and so they have to be very brave to come forward to do that," added Collins.

The 38-year-old was indicted last week, though court records show the alleged crime happened in November.

Sources tell CBS 6 that Jones has been asked to leave two different coaching jobs in the past three years, first in Hanover.

When a Dinwiddie gym was sold, sources say Jones was let go before the new owner took over.

The alleged assault did not take place at a gym.

Wajciechowski lives across the street from the Glen Allen home that Jones shares with his parents.

"Ben is always around, he’s a wonderful young man and hardworking," she recalled. "I work in the prison system. so I have met people who are absolutely predators and Benjamin is not one of those."

Wajciechowski described her neighbor as polite coming from a Christian household.

"No one really knows a person, but just from his family and what we’ve seen over the last few years I just can’t see him guilty of this," she stated. "I hope the truth comes out. I feel positive that Ben will be proven to be innocent."

The Jones weren't home when CBS 6 knocked on their door Monday afternoon.

Jones is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

CBS 6 reached out Jones' attorney Jacqueline Reiner for a comment. We are still waiting to hear back.